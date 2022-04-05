Cardi B Granted Request Forcing Tasha K To Delete Videos Defaming Her

On Monday (April 4), a federal judge granted an order filed on behalf of Cardi B forcing YouTube personality Tasha K to delete over 20 videos defaming the Bronx-bred rapper from her YouTube channel. The order, which resulted in an injunction against Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, was handed down by Judge William M. Ray and requires Tasha to remove 21 videos within five days of the judgement, meaning she’ll have until Saturday (April 9) to comply.

While Tasha K initially opposed the order, which was requested by Cardi B, she ultimately conceded to the agreement, which would’ve likely been granted even if she had not accepted it.

In 2019, Cardi filed a lawsuit against Tasha K for libel after the YouTuber had spread lies about her personal life in her content, including claims that Cardi had performed sexual acts with a bottle onstage during her time as a stripper, contracting herpes, and formerly being a prostitute. In January, a federal judge sided with Cardi in her suit, awarding the rapper more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees.

Tasha has already filed an appeal of the verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. If her appeal is successful, the injunction placed against her would also be lifted, allowing her to keep the aforementioned content online and be able to comment on Cardi publicly.

Cardi’s legal victory comes days ahead of her latest milestone, which is becoming the first female rapper to have an album remain on the Billboard 200 chart for four consecutive years. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released on April 6, 2018, with its four-year anniversary falling on Wednesday (April 6).