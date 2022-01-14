Cardi B Testified She Felt “Suicidal” After Blogger Tasha K’s STD Allegations

Cardi B took the stand on Thursday (Jan. 13) in her libel case against blogger Latasha Kebe, known as Tasha K, who allegedly made false statements about the rapper’s life on YouTube. Billboard reported the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had physical and mental symptoms after Tasha K claimed the 29-year-old star had herpes and more.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B testified. “Only an evil person could do that sh*t,” she continued. During her testimony, she noted she developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture Kiari Cephus attend the Teyana Taylor “The Album” Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

The Grammy Award-winning musician also described how she had never experienced suicidal ideations before Tasha K’s multiple YouTube uploads. Cardi B shared that, as a result, she had challenges with being intimate with her husband Offset, and recounted a painful incident in which she uploaded a photo of herself kissing her daughter Kulture that led to comments suggesting it was inappropriate due to the blogger’s claims of her having herpes.

In addition to the herpes claim, Tasha K made accusations about Cardi B performing sexual acts using a beer bottle while working as an exotic dancer. According to the report, Tasha admitted to knowingly publishing lies about the rapper to generate money for her business.

Eventually, Cardi B sought out therapy for the trauma caused by Tasha K’s videos. The legal battle between the two began in 2019 when Cardi filed the lawsuit, offering to withdraw if the blogger publicly retracted all derogatory statements. Tasha denied the request and filed a countersuit claiming Cardi attempted to intimidate her with gang members. The countersuit was eventually dismissed due to lack of evidence.