Cardi B Threatens To Sue Troll Allegedly Using A.I. To Insinuate Offset Cheated

Cardi B is willing to make an example out of anyone playing with her family.

The Bronx rapper has threatened to sue someone allegedly using artificial intelligence to insinuate husband Offset recently cheated on her.

The “Jealousy” rapper didn’t take it lightly when a photo and audio clip surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) of an alleged Offset trying to set up a meeting with a woman. The now-flagged post also included a skeptical image of the Migos rapper. Most viewers dismissed it immediately.

The image was said to be inaccurate, as it portrayed Offset with a different body-type and hair, according to Complex.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B responded with a X Voice note in a since-deleted post threatening a lawsuit on behalf of Set. One user recorded the audio.

“All these little games that you guys want to play online, it’s going to be over with,” Cardi said. “You’re going to be getting sued, and we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way.”

A.I. is defined as “a machine’s ability to perform the cognitive functions we associate with human minds, such as perceiving, reasoning, learning, interacting with an environment, problem solving, and even exercising creativity,” according to McKinsey & Company.

The alleged A.I., which is now flagged for copyright infringement, was created by X user @ayywalker. “Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing,” they captioned the post.

Following the disablement of the post, @ayywalker followed up with an image announcing Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 project, which is expected to drop on Nov 17.

After skimming through the user’s feed, it was assumed that they are a huge Nicki Minaj fan.