Cardi B Graces Cover Of Vogue Mexico, Addresses Offset Criticisms

Cardi B’s quotes have been roughly translated from Spanish.

Cardi B is the cover star for Vogue Mexico’s September 2023 issue, and she celebrated by posting the new cover and three additional pictures to her Instagram on Friday (Aug. 25). The cover story follows the Bronx native addressing critics of her relationship with Offset and her career. She asserted that more people attack her because she isn’t one to back down from confrontation. Cardi also detailed that the hate is what inspired her and her husband, Offset, to release their new single, “Jealousy.”

“There are many female rappers out there who are not as judged as they judge me. I don’t have room to fail, I can’t lose… I think there has been a revolution in social media. People today have become more sensitive, but also more brutal,” she said. “When I started using the internet, I didn’t get so much into the lives of artists, I didn’t want to cancel them, much less hate them or ruin their lives.”

“My husband and I wanted to make a song like this after the haters didn’t stop talking about us,’ she added. “There are many people who always tell us things, that they are attacking us all the time, and we wanted to take all that weight off our shoulders. We were very tired of responding to people on the internet and we decided to better put it in music.”

As the interview continued, the “Hot Sh*t” rapper elaborated on allegations that Offset cheated on her. She expressed how difficult it is to navigate her feelings for him while listening to and seeing her fan’s opinions of him online.

“If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down,” Cardi elucidated. “People that be in marriages for years, when they say ’til death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”