Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting “WAP” For GRAMMYs

Cardi B has revealed that she didn’t submit “WAP” for GRAMMY consideration due to possible social media reaction.

During an interview with REVOLT, the New York artist claimed that she withheld the famous 2020 track featuring Megan Thee Stallion out of fear that the internet wouldn’t take kindly to the artist losing — or winning.

“You know what? This is something that — it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life,” the 30-year-old stated. “Because I didn’t want to submit “WAP” because I was afraid that if I win or if I….You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.”

Cardi previously mentioned her bouts with internet-inflicted anxiety regarding releasing new music.

On Dec. 6, 2022, Belcalis took to her social media to update her fans regarding her sophomore album, detailing the state of her mental health.

Cardi speaking on her album and some reasons why it hasn’t dropped yet? pic.twitter.com/Jix1V4v6GH — BIG BARDI? (@lavishhcardi) December 6, 2022

“I do have anxiety,” she disclosed. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety ’cause I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour. And I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

“When it comes to the music, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs, I just don’t like nothing. Like nothing is good enough. I got so much f**king money saved up, I be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.'”

She later revealed that voices on the internet critiquing her work have also stopped her from dropping music so freely.

“Every time I perform, something wakes up in me, and I remember why I do this. Because I love this. I love to perform,” the “I Like It” artist said. “I used to love to make music. But now, making music to me has become a job that gives me anxiety. Everybody just critique everything that I do, and sometimes you just don’t want to do something that may give you that much anxiety. I just be freezing myself.”