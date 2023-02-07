Cardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight

Cardi B seemingly reprimanded Quavo and Offset after their reported scuffle at the GRAMMYS.

The 30-year-old rapper reportedly jumped into the mix after her husband was barred from joining Quavo on stage for his Takeoff tribute performance. Their alleged disagreement resulted in both men coming to blows, TMZ reports.

“He and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart,” the outlet detailed, asserting “the GRAMMYs had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part.”

The alleged altercation between the two set off Belcalis, prompting her to give the men a piece of her mind.

Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In cell phone footage obtained by ET, the “Up” rapper is heard shouting backstage, seemingly scolding the men for their actions. “Both of y’all wrong. This is not right,” she can be heard exclaiming. “No bi**h, shut the f**k up cuz you shouldn’t have been talking.”

Cardi spoke with the outlet on GRAMMY night (Feb. 5) about presenting Kendrick Lamar with his GRAMMY for Best Rap Album and addressed speculation that she “settled” some drama with Quavo before his tribute.

“I was so nervous, but I was so happy for him. Because he has such an amazing album,” she expressed before playing off the reported backstage incident. “Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Offset directly responded to the rumor that he and the Unc and Phew entertainer got into a physical altercation on Monday (Feb. 6). The rapper, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to Twitter to express his disgust at people who thought he would ever get violent with his “brother.” “What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni**s is crazy.”