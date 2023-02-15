Casanova Gifts Girlfriend With New Car And Business From Behind Bars

Casanova gave his girlfriend, Swaggy Jazzy, special Valentine’s Day gifts despite being incarcerated. The 36-year-old artist gifted her with a new car and her own business. The Brooklyn rapper shared a video of Jazzy receiving her gifts on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 14.)

“Being happy doesn’t mean everything’s perfect, it means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections,” the “Don’t Run” rapper wrote in all capital letters. “I hope that dont go over your head!…. New car, New Business @mint_mobile_auto_spa.” He ended the caption by wishing his lady a Happy Valentine’s Day.

The video shows an all Black Mercedes Benz wrapped in a bow, adorned with Valentine’s Day-themed balloons, and with roses, cards, and chocolate on the inside. The camera then pans to two branded trucks for her new automobile spa business, Mint Mobile Auto Spa.

Jazzy was very satisfied with the gifts and made her own post. “He got everything I want ain’t no need to f**ck with these ni**as!” she wrote. “I loveeee you!!! @bigcasanova_2x New Car, New business! Follow our business page @mint_mobile_auto_spa it’s a mobile car wash we pulling up wherever you at.”

Casanova has been in prison since December 2020 after pleading guilty to racketeering. He recently reflected on his time behind bars, tweeting “God’s saying ‘today, I’m going to repay you for the years the enemy has stolen, years you spent lonely, years you spent being mistreated. You’re going to have plenty of joy, peace, resources & opportunities’ I hope that don’t go over y’all heads..” on his two-year anniversary of being locked up.