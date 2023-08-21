Casanova Is “Terrified” By A Chilling Realization While In Prison

Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Casanova reflects on his time behind bars in a new social media post. Currently serving 15 years, the rapper shared on X how moments in solitude impact him emotionally.

“I’m terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort,” shared the 36-year-old last Friday (Aug. 18).

Legal name Caswell Senior, the Brooklyn musician pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges in U.S. District Court in White Plains, N.Y., in May 2022 after admitting to participating in gang activity as a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang set.

Crimes revealed in the plea included shooting a man at a party in Florida over a gambling dispute, robbing a New York City restaurant, and conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

In June 2023, the “Don’t Run” performer was sentenced to 15 years on the RICO charges. Ahead of his sentencing, Roc Nation issued a letter to the judge as Casanova explained he was no longer affiliated with the gang and was having suicidal ideations behind bars.

Casanova attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

“While I have been in here, I lost my father to cancer,” detailed the “2AM” artist.

“While I put on that strong facade, all I wanted to do was end it. Surviving on Rikers Island and upstate correctional facilities were not easy with racial and gang tension and violence at its height… I thought I needed to stay in the life in name because it was a way to promote my career. I don’t care what the government tells you. I am telling you the truth. I was not involved in the daily activities of this gang. I wasn’t anyone’s boss.”

In July, Casanova’s attorney James Kousouros, formally filed an appeal hoping to reduce his sentence, arguing 15 years was too harsh.