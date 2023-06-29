Casanova’s Girlfriend Vows To Stay Loyal While He Serves 15-Year Prison Sentence

Swaggy.jazzy_2x and Casanova_2x attend the 2018 Tribeca Studios and MCM Sneak Preview Of Women's Hip Hop At Public Hotel (Public Arts) on April 24, 2018 in New York City.

Casanova’s girlfriend Swaggy Jazzy has vowed to remain loyal to the rapper after he was hit with a 15-year prison sentence for gang-related crimes. On Tuesday (June 27), Jazzy shared a photo of herself and the convicted rapper taken prior to his imprisonment, voicing her intention to hold Casanova down for the duration of his prison stint. “I love you baby,” the entrepreneur wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji. “We gon’ walk that sh*t down!” she added, referring to the lengthy sentence he received earlier this week.

In addition to the tribute post, Jazzy also addressed claims that Casanova had been cut by another inmate, suffering a “buck 50” in the process. On her Instagram Story, she posted screenshots of a video call from Cas in which he appears to have only a small laceration to the face.

“Now that he’s sentenced let me address this” she captioned the screenshot. “I said they saying you got a buck 50 baby. He video called me and said they must be talking bout that buck 50 you put on my commissary,” she joked.

She then scoffed at those who ran with the rumor, downplaying the severity of the incident. “That boy look good [heart-eyed cat emoji] Y’all tried it with the buck 50. He got a lil 2 dollars.” Jazzy continued to respond to news of Cas being assaulted, sharing news reports that stated the attacker was allegedly stabbed several times by the rapper in retaliation. She also shared another picture of the Brooklyn native in which she pointed out the injury incurred was minimal. “This the buck 50 y’all speak of,” she asked sarcastically in the caption, adding, “I hate to bring you bad news.”

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Phillip M. Halpern for multiple crimes said to have been committed on behalf of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The crimes Senior was convicted of include a Florida shooting in 2020 that left a man injured, a 2018 robbery in New York City, and conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams spoke of Senior being a danger to the community and an influential figure within the Gorilla Stone Nation gang’s hierarchy following the rapper’s sentencing. “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” Williams said in a press release. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.”

He continued, “Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Senior, who was arrested in December 2020 as part of a massive indictment targeting the gang, is best known for the hits “Don’t Run,” “2AM” featuring Tory Lanez and Davido, and “So Brooklyn” featuring Fabolous.