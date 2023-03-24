Case Ranks Charlie Wilson “Way Over” Luther Vandross As The Better Singer

R&B singer Case explained his belief that Charlie Wilson is a better singer than “Never Too Much” performer Luther Vandross in a clip from the Music Is The Love Language podcast hosted by Clint Coley, shared to Instagram on Thursday (March 23).

“Charlie Wilson snoring sing better than Luther,” exclaimed the 47-year-old to the disbelief of the host. “You must not used to listen to the Gap Band.”

“It’s not that I don’t listen to the Gap Band,” Coley responded. “But we’re talking voice for voice … bro…I know you do this but God damn…”

“Voice for voice…and I love Luther. [Charlie Wilson] way over Luther,” the “Missing You” singer exclaimed, as Coley declared the two would just have to disagree.

While on the podcast, the singer and the comedian also explored other music conversations, including sharing a story involving Queens rapper LL Cool J.

“Interesting fun fact… I was in a club out here one day. So Pharrell [Williams] is like ‘Yo I been looking for you,’ and I’m like ‘you’re looking at me,'” explained the “Faded Pictures” performer, revealing the podcast is filmed in Atlanta.

“He’s like, ‘I need you to fly out to New York the day after tomorrow.’ He gives me the information and I fly out there…Me and LL done did like three records together that never came out. One of them is out now…finally they put it out…So we get to the studio with Pharrell and it’s ‘I’m gon love you better [Luv U Better 2002].’ So we did my vocals and everything. Sh*t was dope. Everybody loved it. Somebody at the label hated it. It was so bad…It was this one person that had L’s ear. They took the song around to everybody at the label. They didn’t say who was singing which one and everybody picked my version but it got hated on. I’ve been trying to find the CD of it…the version that came out was the demo.”

Released on Monday (March 20), listen to the full podcast episode titled There’s No Such Thing As 80s R&B on audio platforms.