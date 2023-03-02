CeCe Winans Denounces Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” As “Demonic” In Viral Clip

A two-year-old clip of CeCe Winans calling the lyrics to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” “demonic” has resurfaced. In the video dated November 2021, Winans, 58, can be seen giving a sermon at the Highland College Chapel, discussing the topic of pleasing the Lord and avoiding things that she considers “ungodly.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist then gives an example of what ungodliness looks like using her late and dear friend Houston and the moment she declined to appear in the visuals for her track due to the song’s questionable lyrics.

“I remember she was about to do one of her big videos. It was, ‘I’m Every Woman’ It’s a great video, right? Really nice… When you think about how it was written, it’s a great song, right?” Winans expressed. “But the lyrics don’t line up with the word of God, right? So, she knew, she said, ‘CeCe, I want you to be in this video, but I know you not gonna be in it’ and I said, ‘You’re absolutely right’ ‘cuz it started off with ‘I can cast a spell.’ I’m not singing that!”

“Y’all get hooked on to these beats, and it’s like demonic. You’re listening to demonic stuff, and you wonder why you don’t know what’s going on. You can’t listen and look at everything. God says, ‘You’re either for me or against me. You’re either for me, or you’re not.'”

I love cece winans but this ain’t it . pic.twitter.com/DOuLTnM2B1 — whit (@legendofNippy) February 28, 2023

While the pair didn’t collaborate on Whitney’s cover of Chaka Khan’s 1978 track, the pair did unite for Waiting to Exhale’s theme song, “Count On Me.”

The “Goodness of God” singer spoke about her relationship with the deceased superstar in 2021. “Whitney and I were real friends, you know, um, and you hear that. People felt that,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And I could cry now thinking about it. She knew that when she need a break, she could come, and she would come to this house and chill out. She would go to church with me.”

Houston’s career and life ended abruptly on Feb. 11, 2012, when she was found unconscious in a hotel bathtub. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office claimed that The Bodyguard actress drowned with additional “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.” In addition, toxicologists found additional drugs in her system, such as Benadryl, Xanax, and cannabis.

Paramedics attempted CPR to resuscitate the icon, but she was ultimately unresponsive and declared deceased. Houston was 48.