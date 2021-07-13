Cedric The Entertainer Announced As Host Of 2021 Emmy Awards

Cedric The Entertainer is taking his talent to the award show circuit. The 57-year-old comedian has been announced as the host of the 2021 Emmy Awards according to The Hollywood Reporter. The annual event is slated to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown L.A. on September 19 with a limited amount of in-person audience of nominees and guests.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer according to the entertainment outlet.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

The actor continued his excitement for the gig with an Instagram upload.

“The Emmy’s host is Cedric The Entertainer,” he says passionately. “Baby, I’m about to be hosting the Emmy’s and I ain’t Jimmy Fallon or Kimmel or none of that…I got to host the Emmys…that means I got to get fly.”

This 2021 ceremony marks the return of the event in person after the coronavirus pandemic forced a virtual Emmys in 2020.

“Cedric the Entertainer has been a wonderful friend to the Television Academy and our foundation, and we are thrilled that he will bring his unique comedic perspective to the Emmy ceremony and telecast that marks our return to celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person,” said TV Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma according to THR.

Scherma is set to announce the 73rd Emmy Award nominations are on July 13 along with presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, live on the official website at 8:30 AM PDT.