CeeLo Green Falls Off Horse At Shawty Lo Birthday Tribute Celebration

Recording artist CeeLo Green performs during the premiere of "Boombox! A Vegas Residency on Shuffle" at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on August 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

CeeLo Green’s effort to nobly arrive at Shawty Lo’s posthumous birthday celebration on Wednesday did not go as planned. Hosting the tribute event in Atlanta at The Bank, the musician made his way on horseback to the center of the venue, however, the steed had other plans.

In a video shared on social media by V-103 radio personality Lil Bankhead, the “Crazy” performer smiled as he was led into the event by animal trainers. As Lil Baby’s “Freestyle” played in the background, the emcee announced, “get out the horse way.”

The visibly agitated horse made sudden, shaky moves, resulting in the 47-year-old falling to the ground. Jermaine Dupri, Waka Flocka Flame, and Vedo joined in on the laughter in the comment section of the short clip.

According to a flyer shared by Green on Instagram ahead of the event, the party was open to the public with tickets priced at $17.50 and sections starting at $1000. Exclusively for audiences aged 21 and older, guests were held to an all-black dress code.

HipHopDX reported rapper T.I., and DJ Greg Street were both in attendance along with D4L member Fabo. Additionally, D4L member Mook-B is billed on the promotional material as the DJ.

Shawty Lo, real name Carlos Rico Walker, was killed in a tragic car accident in September 2016 at the age of 40 years old. Two other passengers were injured but survived. The official cause of death was revealed as blunt force trauma to the head after his body was ejected out of the vehicle.