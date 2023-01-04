CeeLo Green Says Gangsta Boo Was Set To Appear On Gnarles Barkley Album Prior To Death

CeeLo Green has revealed that Gangsta Boo and the rest of Three-6-Mafia were supposed to appear on he and Danger Mouse’s forthcoming Gnarles Barkley album prior to her death.

The Atlanta native shared an Instagram post paying tribute to the late Memphis rapper, which included a screenshot of a text conversation between he and Gangsta Boo requesting her participation in the song.

“Usually I wouldn’t post something this intimate,” CeeLo wrote in the caption, which saw the rapper speaking glowingly of the Enquiring Minds creator. “But I did want y’all to know the whole gang was gonna be on the new #gnarlsbarkley album. I know you fought sis we love you unconditionally and we still gone ride for you baby boo. #rip #memphis stand up and honor the queen!”

In addition to the planned collaboration, the 47-year-old also touched on the close relationship he and his family had with Gangsta Boo, referring to the rapper as his “sister” and “a big Homegirl” to his son. “She is the queen a icon and innovator those that knew her knew [sic] that she was extremely intelligent. Hard, real but sweet and kind at the same time.”

Gangsta Boo passed away on Jan. 1, being found dead in her hometown of Memphis, according to reports. The rapper, born Lola Mitchell, was 43 at the time of her death. No cause of death has been revealed, but it’s been reported that she possibly passed away due to an overdose of a fentanyl-laced substance. Gangsta Boo’s mother, Veronica Mitchell, issued a statement voicing her appreciation for the outpouring of support in light of her daughter’s passing.

Rapper Gangsta Boo performs onstage during day 2 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2015 in Indio, California. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”