Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake & More Celebrate At Mike Rubin’s Fourth of July Party

In the midst of the tragic events taking place across the U.S., Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin threw a star-studded all-white party to celebrate Independence Day.

Known to bring out the richest and most famous public figures, the extravagant Hamptons party included A-list celebrities ranging from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Drake to basketball stars Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, and more for the Fourth of July.

Footage from the exclusive celebration surfaced online and included the speculated new couple—singer Ella Mai and Boston Celtics’ player Jayson Tatum—who were seen being pretty close at the event. Uzi Vert did some breakdancing. Drake toasted to Rubin for pulling the event together. James Harden did a little tickling, and an alleged blow-up between rappers Meek Mill and Travis $cott was caught on a City Girls’ JT’s Instagram story.

Live performances also took place from the Champagne Papi himself, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Meek, Travis, and Lil Uzi Vert. Inspired by Diddy’s nostalgic all-white parties from the 90s and 00s, the Fanatic CEO’s function has become a must-attend event in pop culture.

Check out some footage from the annual event below:

idk what’s funnier in this video



Uzi break dancing or Harden tickling Meek Mill in the background ??? pic.twitter.com/5ejVRS1KBt — Craig (@craigthoughts) July 5, 2021

Beyoncé and JAY-Z yesterday at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party. pic.twitter.com/97rxRJhtxM — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 4, 2022