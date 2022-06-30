With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, S.C., $22,000 for her purchase of the mausoleum crypts for Boseman’s parents to be laid next to him, and the $20,775 that went toward funeral costs. She was granted a $47,000 reimbursement.

In a new filing, Boseman’s wife estimated that her late husband’s estate is valued at over $3.8 million and includes residual income since his passing. However, after court fees, reimbursements, a $51,000 tax bill, and another $900,000 from a probate case, the estate value totals $2.3 million, which the family will split.

The couple began dating before he was diagnosed and secretly wedded after his diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. Fans and friends were shocked when it was revealed that Boseman had been battling with the disease in private for years. Boseman also left behind his parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman and two brothers Kevin Boseman and Derrick Boseman.