Chaka Khan Issues Apology For Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige Jabs

Chaka Khan has issued an apology after harshly critiquing the vocal abilities of singers including Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige on a podcast. The 69-year-old singer took to Instagram to address the statements she shared after being informed of Rolling Stone‘s “200 Best Singers Of All Time” list, published in January 2023.

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” she wrote. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.

“It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”

Chaka Khan performs onstage during Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

The “Ain’t Nobody” performer continued to show appreciation for her supporters and revealed pending plans to launch an organization to help others.

“Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon,” read the post.

Her caption closed out with: “Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change…and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless – Chaka.”

Khan initially said of the “Always Be My Baby” singer’s No. 5 placement on RS‘s ranked list, “That must be payola or some sh*t like that.”

The Chicago native also questioned Mary J. Blige’s talent, saying of the editors who placed her at No. 25, “They are blind as a motherfu**ing bat! They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige were just two of Khan’s targets in her unfiltered reaction to being ranked No. 29. Adele’s No. 22 placement was also criticized by the Queen Of Funk.