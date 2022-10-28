Chaka Khan Says Singers Using Autotune Should Just Work At The Post Office

Chaka Khan performs onstage during Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.

Chaka Khan has voiced her opinion on singers who use autotune in their music. Speaking with Page Six, the veteran performer shared her hopes for the future of musicians who use enhanced vocals.

“There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists,” she shared with the platform on Monday (Oct. 24) during the 26th annual Gabrielle’s Angel Ball. “There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with.”

After her praise, the 69-year-old continued “But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office — they are always hiring!”

Lee Daniels, Denise Rich, Eric Adams , Chaka Khan, and Fat Joe attend Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

“People are using Auto-tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick,” the “Ain’t Nobody” singer continued.

She also shared her thoughts on women in music with Page Six.

“I feel very sad. It saddens me deeply that so much… insecurity is present in these girls. They really need to know that they are the gold and that they really are precious.”

Denise Rich attends as Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation hosts 2022 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The funk-soul icon attended Angel’s Ball, which serves as a gala and auction honoring the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, to perform “I’m Every Woman” and “Tell Me Something Good.” Also in attendance were New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Fat Joe, Lee Daniels, and more.

Founded by Denise Rich, Gabrielle’s Angel Research Foundation funds innovative clinical or basic science research that will lead to novel therapeutic approaches that could replace, or be used in combination with existing effective therapies for patients with leukemia and lymphoma.

Rich created the organization after her daughter Gabrielle died at the age of 27 from leukemia. The 2022 event raised $2.8 million dollars for the charity.

