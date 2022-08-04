Chance The Rapper Addresses Claims That He “Fell Off”

Chance The Rapper was on top of the world with his 2016 critically-acclaimed mixtape, Coloring Book—the first streaming-only album to snag a Grammy win. But when the Chicago native released its follow-up, The Big Day in 2019, the reception was lukewarm, with fans panning the album and claiming Chance had fallen off.

The Acid Rap emcee paid a visit to The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (August 2) and addressed the long-standing criticisms head-on.

“I can do one of two things. I can either agree with it, or I can live my life,” Chance said to Charlemagne, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy. “If I agree with it, then that means The Breakfast Club fell off because y’all don’t have people that fell off sitting in your chair.”

The rapper paused for a bit before stating that he’s had people saying he “fell off” since he dropped Acid Rap.

“Ni**a was saying I fell off when I was in high school. I made four mixtapes. Ni**a was telling me in high school, ‘Your last tape was better.’ I’m like,’ Ni**a, I’m 15!’ I can joke about it, but it is tough. But it’s like, I don’t know, what can I say? Tell people that my feelings are hurt?”

Elsewhere, Chancelor has been gearing up for his upcoming album, Star Line Gallery. The rapper has released a slew of singles en route to the unspecified LP’s release date, including “The Highs and the Lows,” “Bar About a Bar,” and “Child of God.”

Watch Chance the Rapper’s episode of The Breakfast Club above.