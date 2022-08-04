Skip to main content
Chance The Rapper Addresses Claims That He “Fell Off”

The Chicago artist reacted to naysayers during his time on The Breakfast Club.

Chance The Rapper was on top of the world with his 2016 critically-acclaimed mixtape, Coloring Book—the first streaming-only album to snag a Grammy win. But when the Chicago native released its follow-up, The Big Day in 2019, the reception was lukewarm, with fans panning the album and claiming Chance had fallen off. 

The Acid Rap emcee paid a visit to The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (August 2) and addressed the long-standing criticisms head-on. 

“I can do one of two things. I can either agree with it, or I can live my life,” Chance said to Charlemagne, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy. “If I agree with it, then that means The Breakfast Club fell off because y’all don’t have people that fell off sitting in your chair.”

The rapper paused for a bit before stating that he’s had people saying he “fell off” since he dropped Acid Rap

“Ni**a was saying I fell off when I was in high school. I made four mixtapes. Ni**a was telling me in high school, ‘Your last tape was better.’ I’m like,’ Ni**a, I’m 15!’ I can joke about it, but it is tough. But it’s like, I don’t know, what can I say? Tell people that my feelings are hurt?”

Elsewhere, Chancelor has been gearing up for his upcoming album, Star Line Gallery. The rapper has released a slew of singles en route to the unspecified LP’s release date, including “The Highs and the Lows,” “Bar About a Bar,” and “Child of God.”

Watch Chance the Rapper’s episode of The Breakfast Club above. 

