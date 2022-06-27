Chance The Rapper And Joey Bada$$ Perform “The Highs & The Lows” At 2022 BET Awards

After releasing their collaborative single, “The Highs & Lows,” earlier this month, Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ delivered their debut performance at the 2022 BET Awards.

Appearing out of a hazy mist, Chance The Rapper set things off, reeling off his opening verse as the lyrics popped up across the screen for the viewers at home to read along. Rocking his signature 3 hat, blue shirt, and black jeans, the Chi-Town spitter engaged the crowd, urging those in attendance to lose themselves in the vibes, shouting “BET, y’all better put y’all hands up,” a request that was quickly granted, as various celebs were spotted swaying along to the lyrics.

Showing up midway through the performance, Joey Bada$$’ presence was warmly welcomed, as the rapper, dressed in a varsity jacket, olive pants, and white sneakers, removed his shades while reciting his lyrics, a subtle gesture that added to the intimacy of their set. Joined by a handful of dancers, Chance and Joey shook each other’s hands while embracing one another in a brotherly manner before exiting the stage, making for one of the more endearing moments of the evening. Throughout their number, the pair brought the crowd to their feet with their uplifting number about surviving the times.

Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada7243 perform at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk

Nearly three years have passed since the release of Chance The Rapper’s debut album, The Big Day, but the rapper appears close to pushing the button on the rollout of a new project. After unveiling his first release of the year, “Child of God,” which was accompanied by a music video and art piece at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago earlier this year, Chance doubled back in May with “A Bar About A Bar,” a quick-strike offering with a music video teasing he and Joey’s new collaborative effort.

After vowing to release the long-awaited follow-up to his 2017 album, All-Amerikkkan Badass, this year, Joey Bada$$ announced that the project, titled 2000, would arrive on June 17—the 10-year anniversary of the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape, 1999. However, the album, which was preceded by the Nipsey Hussle-inspired single “Head High,” has been delayed due to sample clearance issues, which he shared just hours prior to the album’s scheduled release.

“Man I got some terrible news,” the Brooklyn rapper wrote in a post on social media. “My album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues. Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control.”

However, the rapper has since promised an update regarding the album’s status would be given on Monday (June 27).

Joey is set to embark on an upcoming tour celebrating the anniversary of 1999 and the release of 2000, which begins in Boston this Friday (July 1), with a finale show runs on July 28 in Los Angeles.