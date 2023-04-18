Chance The Rapper Goes Viral For Catching A Twerk At Jamaica Carnival

Chance the Rapper attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chance The Rapper had a blast at Jamaica Carnival, but the internet is split on what they saw. The 30-year-old artist was recorded dancing provocatively with a woman, yielding a plethora of judgmental responses.

The viral video, which surfaced on Monday (April 17), finds the Coloring Book rapper shirtless while catching a twerk from a woman. At one point, the Chicago artist slaps her behind twice before standing up and looking into the camera with enthusiasm. Though this is commonplace for the annual celebration, internet users quickly questioned his marital status and why he was there.

“Ain’t he married?” one user asked on Twitter with laughing emojis. “For clarity. Can we get a zoom in on his ring finger?????” another asked before noting that the aforementioned slaps on the girl’s behind made her curious about where he and his wife stood as a couple. One more user said, “He don’t love his wife no more????” in reference to the memes made in 2019 after Chance released The Big Day.

Who am I to say or judge but HEY! It was the slaps on the cheeks for me ????? — A$AP Ashmac ⭐ (@AshmacGetsIt) April 18, 2023

He don't love his wife no more???? — y'all dickeating (@InMyDreamsNow) April 17, 2023

While the jokes and critiques poured in, some people familiar with Jamaica Carnival stood up for the GRAMMY winner. “They’re mad at Chance the Rapper for ‘cheating on his wife’ y’all,” one user wrote. “Don’t bring that European nonsense to this ethnic household and let that man enjoy Caribbean culture.”

“Americans don’t even understand the concept of Carnival,” another user said. “Chance The Rapper reveling and all of them saying he’s cheating lol … cultural deficit much.” One other user didn’t seem too phased about the dancing but hoped that Chance seemingly acting out of character was a sign of a new approach to music to come. “Hope that ni**a back on acid too,” they wrote. “I need some good music.”

Fivio Foreign found himself in a similar conundrum months ago but was addressed publicly by his girlfriend. “You moving around acting like you single and you’re not,” expressed Jasmine Giselle in an Instagram Live. “That’s your problem. You’re not single.” The Brooklyn rapper was displeased with people’s reaction to him having fun and tweeted, “A ni**a can’t dance w. His friend.. this world demonic smh.”