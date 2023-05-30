Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Get Engaged During Babymoon In Italy

Davon Godchaux was admittedly “nervous [as] hell” before proposing to Chanel Iman on Monday (May 29). The New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, whisked away his lady, 32, to Capri, Italy for their babymoon and popped the question during their trip.

“First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous ahh hell and I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life,” Godchaux reflected on Instagram.

He continued, “Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!! What does not kill us only makes us stronger!!”

Earlier this month on May 3, the adoring couple revealed they were expecting their first child together. This would be Godchaux’s second—he has a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship—and Iman’s third.

On Mother’s Day, they announced they would be welcoming a baby girl. Joined by the model’s daughters, Cali Clay, 4 and Cassie Snow, 3—whom she shares with ex-husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard—the gender reveal was part of a special photoshoot.

To the newborn, Iman wrote, “To my third born, my little miracle that’s on your way ! I think about what you will look like every day. Mommy is so excited to meet you, kiss those little toes and hold you in my arms. I can’t wait to do life with you. Blessings my little one.”

According to US Weekly, she and Shephard filed for divorce in June 2021 and finalized the proceedings by February 2022. He and Iman didn’t go public with their relationship until two months later in April 2022.