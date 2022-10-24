Chanté Moore Marries Stephen Hill In An Intimate Beachfront Ceremony

R&B singer Chanté Moore and former BET executive Stephen Hill officially wed on Saturday (Oct. 22).

“We are married and we were surrounded (literally) by love, friends and family while it happened. More later. Not now. Still being about it. #LoveWins #Stēphante #LeaningIn,” wrote Hill, 60, under a photo of his blushing bride.

He added, “I was supposed to post yesterday…at the same time as this beauty right here. And then I saw…this natural beauty right HERE. My Baby. The Light. The Space. The Energy. The Love. So instead of posting, I took pictures of HER posting…and then got lost in one of the most magnificent nights of a life sculpted of many magnificent nights. Chose not to post about it; just be about it. And to be about my wife, @iamchantemoore. And to make sure that the day was her best ever.”

For her own post, Moore, 55, wrote, “Welcome to always… @stephengranthill.”

Former 106 & Park host Free attended the waterfront nuptials, providing some insight into the beautiful ceremony.

“Witnessing a wedding is so much more than the flowers and your dress and dinner and a seating chart. When you are invited to a wedding and show up .. You vow (in my eyes anyway) to stand with this couple thru good and odd times , to be there for them, support them, encourage them and love them actively,” wrote the 54-year-old media personality. “What? y’all thought u was getting fancy in Cabo wit @dnice and @lukejames and WHALES. FOUR of em jumping out the water beachside .. with no strings eh? Lol well listen here. It was hard work for Stephen to orchestrate that whale jump harder than any award show he has ever done . He did it and got back to the beach on time . Winning […] #stephante #ALWAYS.”

The reception also included a reunion of 106 & Park‘s former female hosts—Julissa Bermudez, Rocsi Diaz, and Keisha Chanté—doing the “Blick Challenge.”

The newlyweds announced their engagement in Oct. 2021 on Hill’s 60th birthday. The pair had been friends for 30 years. Moore told Rickey Smiley in August, “We never would have thought this. We’ve known each other since 1992. He’s always been one of my favorite people to run into accidentally and things just kind of changed.”

Moore was previously married to actor Kadeem Hardison and singer Kenny Lattimore. This is Hill’s first marriage.