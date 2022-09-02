Charlamagne Tha God Talks Angela Yee’s Departure And Future Of ‘The Breakfast Club’

If you’ve been living under a rock, Angela Yee announced her upcoming departure from The Breakfast Club earlier this month. Fans of the show and social media users began speculating why she was leaving as well as who would replace the 12-year co-host. However, Charlamagne Tha God has made it clear that Yee is irreplaceable.

In an interview with Madame Noire, Charlamagne confirmed that the show will continue and undergo major changes. “I’m not going away. Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced,” he started. “But we are a club, so that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, ‘Are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club?’ Yes.”

Without revealing who he has in mind for the position, he shared that the show may get more than one new addition to the team. “I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two,” he said.

As reported by VIBE, Yee broke the news of her exit earlier this month (August 9). The Brooklynite tweeted, “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over.” It was later revealed that she would be getting her own syndicated show, titled Way Up with Yee.

Power 105.1 followed up with this statement: “Way Up with Angela Yee will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener-interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air – from relationships to Hip Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring, and will include celebrity interviews and special guests.”

In a soon-to-be-published interview with VIBE, Yee discussed her next life chapter and expressed, “I think this is important for anybody, that if you know that you have a whole different calling and you have goals that you want to obtain, don’t ever lose sight of that.”

She added, “Make sure that there are people who are in the positions where they can help you are aware of what it is that your goal is. Make sure you’re really clear on what it is because this is something that I’ve been wanting to get done for years. And it has finally, finally happened.”

A premiere date for Way Up With Yee has yet to be announced, but Angela Yee has revealed she will have a hand in choosing the right person or persons to fill her 12-year shoes at The Breakfast Club.