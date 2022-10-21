Charlamagne Tha God Claims Kanye West Barked At Him Over Pete Davidson’s Penis Size

After being called out by Kanye West this week — alongside Peter Rosenberg and DJ Akademiks — Charlamagne tha God has revealed the details of an awkward exchange between himself and the designer regarding his ex Kim Kardashian, her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and the former “Saturday Night Live” star’s penis size.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

On the latest episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, the Power 105 personality told co-host Andrew Schulz of the “argument” that took place last November.

“He’s basically trying to get me on board to sh*t on somebody he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson,” the radio vet began. “He’s like, ‘we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe,’ talking about Kim. I’m like, ‘you know Pete is my friend, right?'”

After going “on and on” for a while, Charlamagne claims the Donda rapper began barking at him about Davidson’s member, allegedly screaming “‘MY WIFE IS OUT HERE F**KING A WHITE BOY WITH A 10-INCH PENIS, AND YOU WON’T HELP ME? MY WIFE IS OUT HERE F**KING A WHITE BOY WITH A 10-INCH PENIS, AND YOU TELLING ME THAT’S YOUR FRIEND, BUT YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO BE CULTURE?'”

“What am I supposed to do but laugh at that,” he questioned with a chuckle before reminding listeners of his March 2022 “Donkey Of The Day” entry that alluded to West being jealous of Davidson’s size as he played Beyoncé’s “EGO.”

Charlamagne went on to say he’s only dropping the info after West called him out on his recently deleted episode of Drink Champs, questioning why the shock jock would allude to the stand-up’s girth on the radio.

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f**ks with you, and you said that to me, but he gets on the interview and acts like he doesn’t know where that came from.

“The mother**ker is a master manipulator,” he added of West. Check out the Brilliant Idiots segment below.