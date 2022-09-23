Charlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say “RIP” While Glorifying Violence

Charlamagne Tha God spoke on the glorification of murder in today’s Hip-Hop following the recent tragic murder of PnB Rock earlier this month.

During the “Rumor Report” segment of The Breakfast Club Monday, Charlamagne commented on the recently revealed burglary of Tee Grizzley’s home in Los Angeles. He also shared his perspective on Grizzley’s sentiments about late rappers PnB Rock and King Von.

“There is absolute power in the tongue which is why it does confuse me when I hear artists, you know send out rest in peaces to people, but then continue to glorify and celebrate the same lifestyle that ultimately led to these people that they’re saying R.I.P’s to … so it’s just interesting,” he expressed.

Charlamagne’s comments come after Grizzley took to his Instagram to reflect on a 9-month-old home invasion. He wanted to let fans know that his family was safe — being that he never spoke on the incident publicly. Thieves stole over $1,000,000 worth of jewelry and cash from him.

“I wouldn’t have even said non but the internet put everybody in my business. Prayers up for the Kids.” He wrote on IG. In the accompanying video, he said, “I appreciate everyone reaching out and checking on me and sh*t. I’m good and my family good, thank God! I just need y’all to do one thing for me though, man, send a prayer up for PnB Rock and his kids, King Von and his kids, and all the kids that gotta grow out here without their pops. And I had to grow up without my pops because he was killed and that sh*t ain’t easy at all.”

The Detroit rapper, 28, then reflected on the power of words, essentially agreeing with Charlamagne that rappers should be more aware of what they say on records.

“We gotta watch what we speaking into existence, man,” he wrote. “I know we looking at it like it’s art, but these words is powerful, bro. Just like we could speak some good sh*t into existence, we can speak some bad sh*t into existence, so we gotta be real careful about what we saying when we make this music. Speak in third-person and create some characters.”

According to HipHopDX, the “First Day Out” rapper’s Porter Ranch home was broken-into back in January, on the same night that he and his wife celebrated their initial engagement. Nobody was home at the time as the couple was out celebrating the joyous moment.

The Detroit rapper’s comments come after PnB Rock was fatally shot and killed on Sept. 12th while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD will be examining PnB’s lyrics to possibly catch clues to who his killer might be. They are also reportedly looking through security footage from inside the restaurant to hopefully identify a suspect.

Check out Charlamagne’s comments above around the seven-minute mark.