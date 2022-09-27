Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show.

“No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.”

The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview.

“She’s not here, she’s actually in Chicago,” said DJ Envy in response to Doechii’s inquiry on Yee’s location. When the Tampa, FL artist asked why Yee was leaving, Charlamagne chimed in alongside Envy saying “She got her own show.”

Doechii continued to press the issue, even insinuating that the male co-hosts did something wrong by slyly asking “Why did she get her own show? What did you guys do?,” despite Yee herself saying in August that she would be starting Way Up with Angela Yee on iHeartRadio before the year is up.

With the third seat still vacant, the men of The Breakfast Club offered the spot to Doechii, to which the Oh The Places You’ll Go rapper said she would just play her own music.

It is unclear when Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy will find their new third mic, but for now, it’s obvious that neither Angela Yee, Remy Ma, nor Doechii will be that person.

Check out the full Doechii interview on The Breakfast Club above.