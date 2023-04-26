Charlamagne Tha God Regrets Being “Disrespectful” To Busta Rhymes

Charlamagne Tha God has admitted that his past confrontation with Busta Rhymes was his fault due to him “being disrespectful.”

During the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne were asked about their previous beefs.

The talking head explained that the altercation happened in July 2012 at Steve Rifkind’s Pre-BET Awards Party Honoring Melanie Fiona in Los Angeles, with The Coming emcee pressing him.

“Who ran down on me? Busta. Yeah, Busta ran down on me,” the controversial TV personality began. “I was being disrespectful. But you know what it was, though, I’ll say this: I wanted to win so bad when we got The Breakfast Club, anybody could get it.”

The South Carolina native then spoke about how the bad blood all began with him clowning Busta Rhymes and DMX’s freestyle over Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Otis.”

“It was that freezer sh*t, man. I used to put rappers in a freezer back in the day. I put Busta in the freezer ’cause Busta had did a freestyle over [Jay-Z and Kanye West’s] ‘Otis’ beat. And the crazy sh*t is, the sh*t is actually hard, but I was just being an a**hole…So it was Busta Rhymes and DMX — God bless the dead — on the ‘Otis’ beat, but I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for no reason,” he recalled. “It really was for no reason.

“We was at Melanie Fiona’s party in L.A., it was my birthday. I’m in there drunk as sh*t, I see Busta walk in…Y’all know Bu, Akon’s brother…So Bu was like, ‘Aye man, Busta wanna holla at you, man. I think he feeling a way.’ He said, ‘Y’all gotta have a conversation, ain’t gonna be nothing crazy.’

“Busta said, ‘You know me?! I said, ‘Yeah, I know you. You a dude who used to be hot but your sh*t wack now.’ Busta said, ‘You better stop this tough guy sh*t before I f**k you up in here!’ I’m drunk as sh*t, I’m like, ‘I’m a f**k you up.’ I said, ‘We gonna fight in this muthaf**ka’ or something. Then Busta’s people came, my people came, and they just broke us up.”

Fortunately for both parties involved, Charlamagne Tha God and Busta Rhymes talked out their issues and made amends.

“I apologize to people for this all the time, just because we have to hold our own icons in high regard. If we don’t respect our OGs, then nobody will.”