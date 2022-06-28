Charlamagne Tha God Announces The Black Effect Podcast Festival With iHeartMedia

Radio personality, TV host, author, and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is stepping into the production world as he has announced his first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, geared by iHeartMedia.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will take place on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Aiming to magnify Black voices in the podcast space, Charlamagne along with popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network, will spend the day recording live podcast recordings and discussions from the event. Comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1’s DJ Nyla Symone will host.

In a statement, the Breakfast Club personality said, “The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game.”

Charlamagne tha God attends iHeartMedia and ADCOLOR hosted session about the impact of the Black Effect: Diversity and Representation in Media and Marketing with the Black Effect Podcast Network’s Charlamagne tha God and Dollie S. Bishop, iHeartMedia’s Conal Byrne, and Molson Coors’ Michelle St. Jacques on the iHeart Yacht: The Dionea during the Cannes Lions Festival on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

He continued, “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

Having launched barely two years ago, the Black Effect Podcast Network has already fostered 32 shows, birthing a list of exceptional talent and impactful voices that continuously educate, entertain and provoke thoughts from the public.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will feature its most attractive shows including The 85 South Show (hosted by DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chio Bean), All The Smoke, We Talk Back, Reasonably Shady, Black Tech Green Money, WHOREible Decisions and The Trap Nerds Podcast. To make the festival even more interesting, there will be two discussions going on that day: a “Women in Podcasting” panel and a “Business of Podcasting” one, which will feature Charlamagne Tha God and president of production and creative development for the Black Effect Podcast Network, Dollie S. Bishop. Also, Nissan, the event’s primary sponsor, will host a pop-up market highlighting Black businesses. It will also provide a family game room, photo booth and other attractions for a fun-filled day.

For tickets to the Black Effect Podcast Festival, fans can visit BlackEffect.com for more info. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (July 6) at 10 a.m. ET.