Charlamagne Tha God Says Cardi B “Shifted” The Culture Like Jay-Z And Drake

Charlamagne Tha God believes Cardi B’s impact goes beyond her own individual success. While speaking on an episode of the It’s Up There podcast, the media personality compared the Bronx rapper to industry veterans who did not hesitate to share the spotlight.

“Salute to Cardi. Cardi shifted that in the culture,” explained the radio host. “Because Cardi made it where you’re the OG, you’re the person that’s made all the money, you sold all the records, but you have no problem putting your arm around that next person.”

He continued to specify, “Cardi did for female rap what Jay-Z and Drake did, you know what I mean?”

Charlamagne tha God on stage during the 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.

Charlamagne then recalled when the 6 God supported many rising artists. “Drake did the same thing. Drake did it with lesser-known artists. What Drake did was make the record big. I think what Jay did with those co-signs was he made the artist big,” explained the Black Privilege author. He added, “I think Cardi’s doing both. I think Cardi’s helping to make the artist big and she’s helping to make the music big.”

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Most recently, the RIAA diamond-certified rapper teased a verse on rising Chicago rapper Fendi’s trending song “Point Me To The Sluts.” The “Bickenhead” rhymer also boosted efforts earlier this year, joining Latto on “Put It On Da Floor Again” and last year with GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2.”

“I didn’t know what was going on. And when I text her — she always texts me back fast and she don’t act bougie or nothing — she texted me back, and she was the one that ended up telling me she was on my song. I didn’t even know,” the Memphis rapper explained to PopSugar. “That was an iconic moment. That song is going down in history.”

Listen to Charlamagne Tha God on the It’s Up There podcast below.