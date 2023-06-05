Charlie Wilson Hits NPR’s Tiny Desk For Black Music Month

Charlie Wilson took over NPR’s Tiny Desk concert to kick off the celebration of Black Music Month. On Monday (June 5), Uncle Charlie took fans to church with a 30-minute medley of his most well-known songs and even led the room in prayer.

The Oklahoma native ran through his hit songs spanning 50 years in the music industry. Charlie jumped from modern favorites “Sweet Yamz” and “There Goes My Baby” to the timeless compositions of “Outstanding” and “Computer Love.” The GRAMMY award-winner also shared insight into his life’s journey. Wilson, 70, spoke about his battle with addiction and how his relationship with God helped him through it.

“I went from rags to riches, riches to rags, then rags to the curb, the curb to homeless,” he told the crowd, on the verge of tears. “Because I was an alcoholic and a crack cocaine addict! But I’m 28 years clean and sober!”

NPR is set to continue its celebration of Black music all June 2023, with a slate of performers. The company took to Instagram on Friday (June 2) to announce its lineup of artists, with Tank assisting in the reveal. Tank comically ran through the list of artists, name-dropping Babyface, Adam Blackstone, Ambré, Amaarae⁠, Brandee Younger, and special guests who are set to bring additional special guests.

Last year’s Black Music Month celebration saw the media company tap Usher, FKA Twigs, Monica, and Larry June. During the commemoration, Usher’s “watch this” meme was born, as he launched into “Confessions Part II.”

Watch Charlie Wilson’s Tiny Desk performance above.