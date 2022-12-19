Chika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie Smollett

Chika has taken issue with 50 Cent posting a meme poking fun at Megan Thee Stallion and inferring that the “Body” rapper’s claim that Tory Lanez shot her is fabricated.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), the Alabama native responded to a post on Fif’s Twitter account, which included a series of photos depicting Megan Thee Stallion gradually transforming into actor Jussie Smollett. Smollett was infamously found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime he claimed took place in 2019.

“Damn I’m confused all this shit going around, the G-Unit leader wrote, seemingly referencing the ongoing trial involving Megan and Lanez. “I don’t know what to think,” he added before plugging one of his brand’s websites.

Fif’s sense of humor received a mixed reaction, with Chika among those who weren’t amused by the Queens native’s comment. “If you took even a second to read through the court proceedings, it wouldn’t be so confusing,” the 25-year-old wrote in a quote response to the post. “As a figure in hip-hop, you should be responsible with how you use your platform. She also noted the rap vet’s own history of being a victim of gun violence, referencing the 2000 attempt on his life, during which he was famously shot nine times. “Targeting the victim of a shooting ain’t it and never will be. I think you know that 9x over.”

there is literally no reason to believe that a story that hasn’t changed & came out involuntarily is untrue.



Chika continued to lash out against 50 and others who have voiced their doubt regarding Thee Stallion’s testimony and prior statements addressing the shooting incident, voicing her empathy for the Houston native. “Literally no reason to believe that a story that hasn’t changed & came out involuntarily is untrue. I cannot imagine being @theestallion and having to see grown ass men cape for another not-so-grown ass man whose ego caused him to assault her with a deadly weapon.”

She added, “You ni**as can unkindly f**k off and talk about something that can be expressed at the 2.3 reading level you possess. It’s tired, it’s triggering, it’s f** disgusting, and it needs to STOP. Y’all been at it for 2 years. your Leprechaun King is getting convicted. period.”

The verbal tirade didn’t end there, as the Grammy nominee hurled additional insults at the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper, clowning him for losing his sales battle to Kanye West in 2007, dissing his music and deeming him a “bi**h” and a “gossip girl.”

See the rest of Chika’s tweets below.

