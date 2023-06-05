Chika Catches Heat For Tweets About Toddlers In First-Class, Including Zonnique’s Daughter

Alabama rapper Chika is facing a ton of backlash after going off on Twitter about “screaming toddlers” sitting in first-class during a recent flight. To Chika’s surprise, one of the children was T.I. and Tiny’s grandbaby, Hunter — daughter to Zonnique Pullins.

On Thursday (June 1), Chika took to Twitter to rant about the two toddlers across from her who were enjoying their tablets, but became startled after falling asleep on the red-eye flight. The “Hickory Dickory” rhymer’s sleep was therefore interrupted, prompting her to vent her frustrations with the children and their guardians on social media, using harsh language to get her point across.

“[The] lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red-eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I just bought $34 WiFi at 4am to call you a stupid bi**h. [P.S.], I hate you and I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench.”

She also questioned the mother’s mental health and added, “what makes you think a 1 y/o will shut their bi**h a** up?” before calling the mom a “h*e” and hoping that she chokes.

As the backlash continued to pour in, Chika went on her Instagram adding fuel to the fire. She wrote, “stay mad. being upset at a person ranting about an annoying baby that woke them up at 4 am is a cute way to make you feel like you’re morally superior to someone. you’re literally not. like I been saying, I wasn’t rude to her and that what I’m good with.”

She added, “I have the decency to be mad externally somewhere else. my only mistake was doing it on Twitter. I don’t feel bad cuz the response is disproportionate to the mistake. but like… do ur thing, internet. y’all already ain’t like me this ain’t nothing new.”

The avid mental health advocate later apologized to anyone who was offended. She also explained in a lengthy video that she was experiencing a manic episode and just wanted to rest during the long flight.

“Posting because I think it’s important & because I understand that people who actually do want to support me were also offended by my inflammatory thread yesterday,” she wrote. “[I’m] sorry cuz it was triggering/infuriating to many. I just don’t like being seen as someone [I’m] not.”

In the follow up video, she admitted to being “real mean” about her tweets, but blamed it on not having slept in two days prior to a scheduled performance, and having “bad thoughts.” Chika shared that she was surprised to find out that the toddlers were “celebrity babies.” See video below.

Zonnique soon caught wind of Chika’s tweets and voiced her opinion, writing, “[Wait] I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class [four tears of joy emojis] you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af [face with hand over mouth emoji].”

The mother of the other toddler, Tamara Zachery, also chimed in. On Saturday (June 3) Tamara (@_beautifulrose) wrote that she did acknowledge the 26-year-old’s frustration with having her sleep interrupted, but stated that it could’ve been handled in a more mature way.

“You’re upset because she woke up for 3 mins crying out her sleep like most f**king children and I did immediately calm her by holding her and talking to her because it was dark as hell!!,” Tamara wrote. “can’t believe you are that insensitive when she woke up once on a 5hr flight from LA And second off it wasn’t your seat from the beginning. You switched with someone else and sat your fat a** next to me and let me express the funk that you brought on top of that !”

She went on, “Crazy sh*t was it was you in my ear saying those girls are so good before she woke up out her sleep scared crying because it was pitch black and her tv had gone off so she was startled. I appreciate all the things you wish for me and I can’t wait to see your a** again in person bi**h ! You just mad a woman and two children could afford 1st class next to a peasant such as yourself. You fake bi**h in person!”

T.I.’s other daughter, Deyjah Harris, stepped in to not only speak on her own mental health, but call out Chika for trying to guilt trip the public about her own.

“As someone who deals with depression, anxiety, self harm, attempts or ideation myself.. i understand being on the verge of a panic attack or feeling the need to release your anger, but this was NOT the way to go about it,” Deyjah wrote. She then went on to advise Chika, “there are so many more healthier ways to release your emotions,” adding that her rant, “was not equivalent to releasing your anger.”

“Obviously nobody wants you to hurt yourself!!!!,” she added before advising her that she could’ve journaled on the plane or “asked a flight attendant for some headphones and listened to meditation/rain sounds,” or simply “communicated with the person you shaded on social media WHILE IN PERSON.”

After dubbing the rapper “not emotionally mature/intelligent,” she ended with, “You have plenty of options so you must be honest with YOURSELF + keep it real as to why you brought this to social media.”

T.I. has not commented on Chika’s remarks about his granddaughter Hunter.