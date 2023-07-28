Chika Claims Plane Drama Surrounding T.I. And Tiny’s Granddaughter “Almost Killed Her”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, rapper Chika elaborated on a June incident where she found herself receiving backlash after lashing out at toddlers crying on a plane.

The Samson rapper revealed that a huge part of her having the issue with the children was her mental illness. One of the crying toddlers actually turned out to be the daughter of Zonnique and granddaughter of T.I. and Tiny.

“I feel like people used that moment as a reason to dog pile,” she started. “It was completely blown out of proportion. I have a lot of thoughts on that actually. I think that any other person on this fu**ing planet being frustrated and venting like that would never be taken as ‘harshly’ as everyone else took it.”

“There’s a lot of moving parts there that people wanted to ignore in order to have a different conversation, so I allowed them to,” she continued. “If I were to have read into it any further, it would’ve killed me, and it almost did. So ultimately, I just let that conversation happen and let people think what they want to think, because who I am is going to shine through all of that sh*t anyway.”

The Nigerian-American emcee took to Twitter in June to rant about toddlers sitting across from her on a first-class red-eye flight. In the wee hours of the night, Chika was startled by the toddler crying because it was dark on the plane.

At the time, the rapper went off on Twitter with a series of harsh tweets, including telling the children’s mother, “I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench.” In response, the Alabama-native was met with a ton of backlash from not only close family members of the children, but social media.

“The lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red-eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her,” Chika wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I just bought $34 WiFi at 4am to call you a stupid bi**h. [P.S.], I hate you and I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench.”

She added, “What makes you think a 1 y/o will shut their bi**h a** up?” before calling the mom a “h*e” and hoping that she chokes. Chika did eventually apologize about her harsh language.

Once Tiny and others caught wind of the situation, the Xscape singer tweeted out, “Yeah she talking about my MF’n grandbaby! Talking like she wasn’t supposed to be in first class or something! TF!!!!”

Zonnique also chimed in saying, “I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class. You should of just sat there and been mad babe… she sky priority af.”

wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class???? you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af? pic.twitter.com/PJpGE3zRUU — baby spice (@Zonnique) June 3, 2023

Following the fiasco, Chika explained in a video that she was suffering a manic episode at the time of her Twitter Rant.

