Chika Is Home Healing After ICU Visit For Kidney Failure

Rapper Chika has revealed that she’s been going through a lot in the last 30 days, as she’s been hospitalized twice for kidney failure. Her most recent health scare had her placed in the Intensive Care Unit of a Los Angeles hospital.

The “Truth or Dare” rapper took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 9) showing her hospital gown with bandages on her arms from IV needles. “been in the ICU twice in the past month and it’s so friggin boring that i have resorted to taking prison photos. enjoy. album in a couple- a weekz,” she captioned the post.

In the comment section she added, “before any stupid a** clingons start yapping about karma, I hope you know you’re saying chronically ill people did something to *deserve* getting sick. shut the f**k up.”

Her comment section was immediately filled with both support and backlash.

Instagram/chikalogy

Chika fired back at one person who claimed that she wasn’t telling the truth about being in the ICU, due to her snapping photos and moving around. “You know you can spend 3 days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor right, Please shut the f*ck up, i had kidney failure,” she responded.

Many more sent positive comments, as one person complimented her looks with, “But how are you still fine in a hospital gown? Like, I hope you feel better.” Another person said, “Hope you start feeling better. ICU no joke, kidney failure is tough. You got this!!!!”

According to Chika, she’s back home and healing, as she’s been posting on her Instagram Story singing. However, her health scare didn’t stop trolls from reminding her of the unfavorable tweets she made months ago.

Instagram/chikalogy

“Get the help u need. Cuz [the] way u talked about them babies on the plane further let me know……,” one critic said in the comments.

Back in June, Chika went off on Twitter about “screaming toddlers” while sitting in first-class during a red-eye flight. To the LA rapper’s surprise, one of the children was T.I. and Tiny’s grandbaby, Hunter — daughter to Zonnique Pullins.

The “Hickory Dickory” rhymer’s sleep was interrupted by one of the children crying, prompting Chika to vent her frustrations with the children and their guardians on social media. Zonnique, T.I.’s daughter Deyjah, and the mother of one of the kids all clapped back at Chika — as well as social media.

Chika comes under fire for angry Twitter rant about crying child on flight https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/a5dsmWK4s4 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 2, 2023

“The lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red-eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her,” Chika wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I just bought $34 WiFi at 4am to call you a stupid bi**h. [P.S.], I hate you and I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench.”

She added, “what makes you think a 1 y/o will shut their bi**h a** up?” before calling the mom a “h*e” and hoping that she chokes. Chika did eventually apologize about her harsh language.

Zonnique caught wind of Chika’s tweets and voiced her opinion at the time. “[Wait] I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class [four tears of joy emojis] you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af [face with hand over mouth emoji],” she tweeted.

wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class???? you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af? pic.twitter.com/PJpGE3zRUU — baby spice (@Zonnique) June 3, 2023

The mother of the other toddler, Tamara Zachery, also chimed in saying that Chika was “insensitive,” and that the rapper’s seat wasn’t hers from the beginning. “You switched with someone else and sat your fat a** next to me and let me express the funk that you brought on top of that !”

Deyjah also added her thoughts from a mental health perspective saying, “As someone who deals with depression, anxiety, self harm, attempts or ideation myself.. i understand being on the verge of a panic attack or feeling the need to release your anger, but this was NOT the way to go about it.”

Chika has always been open about her struggles with mental health, openly contemplating taking her own life in 2022.

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary,” she wrote in a lengthy open letter on her Instagram back in March 2022. “It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”