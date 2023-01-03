Chilli Of TLC And ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Matthew Lawrence Are Officially A Couple

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas isn’t playing it “cool” anymore, as she has officially confirmed that she’s dating Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence, states a rep from her team. The singer from the iconic Hip-Hop/R&B girl group TLC and the former teen star are “in an exclusive relationship,” TMZ reports.

The two have apparently been laying low for a while, keeping the status of their relationship under wraps, but over the holidays, the pair was spotted spending quality time together and with loved ones. Per publicist, Chilli and the newly divorced ’90’s heartthrob spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in ATL, where he met Chilli’s family.

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and son (L) Tron Austin attend “The Intruder” Atlanta red carpet screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

In an Instagram post, the couple made their debut on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) as they danced together to a-ha’s 1985 timeless hit, “Take On Me,” all while wearing matching pajamas.

“#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute,” captioned the video.

If that alone isn’t relationship goals, the two were also spotted on the island of Waikiki, Hawaii last summer, although reportedly, they weren’t yet romantically involved.

Chilli, who once dated Usher and deemed him her “first real love,” comes into Matthew’s life amid the finalization of his divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke — which settled in September 2022.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Chilli’s publicist Christal Jordan stated via Billboard. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Lawrence’s ex-wife seems to be in good spirits, too, following their divorce, as she posted a carefree video to TikTok.

Matthew Lawrence (L) and Cheryl Burke attend the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

“Mood going into 2023,” she captioned a video showing off her hair and spraying perfume on herself.

Check out Chilli and Matthew Lawrence on New Year’s Eve above and Cheryl Burke looking forward to 2023 below.