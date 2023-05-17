Chingy Says 50 Cent Wanted To Sign Him And Make Him President Of G-Unit South

Chingy says that 50 Cent once recruited him to become president of G-Unit South, but the deal ultimately never came to fruition. The St. Louis rapper spoke with Jeremy Hecht of HipHopDX at the Lovers & Friends music festival and touched on his relationship with Fif and G-Unit, which was forged on the Roc The Mic Tour in 2003.

“I used to hang out with 50 Cent and them, too.” the “Right Thurr,” the rapper said when asked of his dealings with the Queens native during the tour. “At one point, it was going around that I was supposed to sign with G-Unit.” He noted the deal ultimately “didn’t happen,” but that the plan was to make him a president of G-Unit South along with G-Unit member Young Buck.

“I think it was me and Young Buck he wanted to like make [us] presidents of G-Unit South,” Chingy recalled. “Something people never knew.” When asked if there was ever any paperwork exchanged, Chingy says that the discussions between he and Fif were tentative in nature. “It didn’t get to that point,” he says. “But it was definitely talked about.”

The former Disturbing Tha Peace artist also spoke glowingly of his experience on the tour, which included performances by Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, and Fabolous. The Roc The Mic Tour is regarded as one of the most memorable live spectacles of its era. “It was a great tour,” he says, before pointing out he only joined the show to replace Jay-Z, who left the tour in July 2003 as a headlining act. “Hov got off and that’s when I came on,” Chingy said. “I came and took his place.”

The hitmaker remembers the Roc The Mic Tour as a thrilling experience and one he will never forget. “The crowds were great, the crowds were dope,” he shared. “It was packed and full every night.”

Chingy broke onto the scene in 2003 with his smash hit single “Right Thurr” which spent five weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped push his debut album Jackpot to triple-platinum status. He has since released four additional studio albums Powerballin’, Hoodstar, Hate It or Love It, and Success & Failure