Chlöe Speaks On Transitioning Into A Grown Woman: “Y’all Just Don’t Let Me Be”

Chlöe recently joined Latto on her inaugural 777 Radio show, where she opened up about growing up in the public eye and transitioning into a grown woman. The R&B singer — who’s been singing with her sister Halle since they were kids — also commented on how social media has criticized her owning her sexuality.

The In Pieces singer has been scrutinized in the past for wearing provocative clothing, sexualizing her performances, and singing about her body. More recently, social media had mixed views about her intimate scene with Damson Idris in the film Swarm.

“A lot of times I’ll be confused because the things that I post that people will have the most think pieces about, every other girl be posting the same thing.”

She added, “I’ve been sitting there thinking in my head and I’ve come to the conclusion it’s because they’re not used to seeing me in that light. They’ve grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything. But it’s like, ‘this has been me.’ When I perform, that’s when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It’s nothing contrived or forced about it. That’s just passion coming out.”

Latto expressed that she relates to the 24-year-old, to which Chlöe continued, “Honestly, I’m happy people are talking. Sometimes it does get under my skin. I’m like, ‘Damn it, y’all just don’t let me be.’ You let everybody else be and not me. But it’s okay. It’s okay.”

“I just learned to deal with it. I’m like, ‘You know what? At least they talking. You’re making me trend.'” She also spoke of seeing the flip-side of negative feedback. “It’s like some days, it won’t bother me, and some days when I just am not feeling too strong, it’ll affect me more than others.”

A particular time the vocalist received backlash was in June 2022 when she gave a sultry live performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” as a part of ABC’s televised special, Juneteenth: Together We Triumph. Chlöe’s rendition of the song was met with a modern flair as she wore a black, bedazzled bodysuit and gyrated her body on the stage.

Body positivity is another theme that the “Surprise” crooner embodies and has been transparent about.

“My body and my weight fluctuates constantly, and I think sometimes I have body dysmorphia because there’ll be times I look and I’ll feel way bigger than I was,” she revealed. “And I look back at pictures, I’m like, ‘Chlöe, you were snatched. Even right now, I gained a couple pounds and I’m like, ‘It looks good on me,’ instead of beating myself up about it, because I will.”

Social media’s backlash has stressed Chlöe to the point where she’s gone to food to cope with it. “I notice when I’m stressed, I eat, because it’s my favorite thing. It brings me the utmost joy. It never fails,” she said.

“But I’m like, ‘It’s okay. I’m growing. My body will grow. Hormones, things change, whatever,'” she continued. “But it’s like I can’t put so much pressure on myself. But when people tell me like, ‘Oh, I want my body like yours,’ I’m looking like, ‘Huh?’ Because I’ll be sitting there nitpicking everything.”

“We try to lessen anything that people can say or talk about us, so because we’re constantly in our heads, we’re like, ‘Okay, well how can I fix this? How can I make that okay?’ So all of our insecurities get heightened. Because even things we weren’t insecure about, people will poke on.”

Chlöe’s entire interview with Latto can be seen below.