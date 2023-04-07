Chlöe Says Music Helped Her Battle With Depression: “Life Is Worth Living For”

Chloe Bailey attends the "Praise This" World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chlöe has revealed that she struggled with depression and that music was her saving grace.

Paying a visit to The Tamron Hall Show, the Georgia songbird opened up about her mental health. Bailey, 24, stated that expressing herself through song helped fight against dark, intrusive thoughts.

“You know when you get stuck in that moment for too long,” the In Pieces singer asked Tamron. “And it feels a little too long being there? It didn’t have anything to do with my career or my music, it was all personal internal things, and I think when you figure things out that make you question your entire life, you look at yourself like, ‘What did I do wrong? Am I good enough?’ Things like that.”

“And for me, I used music to pull me out of it, my God, mom and my family…all of them kind of helped lift me back up into better spirits,” the Praise This actress continued. “You have your ups, and you have your downs. It’s never going to be a steady course, but at least I feel confident enough in knowing this life is worth living for.”

Bailey recently appeared on Latto’s Apple Music 1 777 Radio show as the first guest and opened up about being compared to her sister, Halle Bailey. The “Treat Me” entertainer explained that the comparisons “piss [her] off” and have taken a toll on her mental state.

“Honestly, it really pisses me off,” Chlöe said. “I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we’re sisters. Sometimes we forget that we’re not twins, and it’s like, don’t mess with my blood. Don’t mess with her.”

“Sometimes I just have to brush it off because people only see what they want to make up, what they want to believe, and it’s like, sometimes I don’t need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn’t true.”