Chloe Bailey Is Ready To Go Off For Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors

The rumor mill has been very active recently and Halle Bailey is in the middle of hearsay, with speculation that she may be pregnant.

The unsubstantiated conspiracies have been running rampant on Twitter, and despite the Little Mermaid actress not having made a statement, her sister, Chloe Bailey, has her back.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the In Pieces singer declared, “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth, thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up.”

Somebody off-camera chimed in by stating, “We don’t play about Halle.” To which Chloe responded, “No. Like, what the heck? Period.”

Chlöe Bailey defends Halle on Instagram Live:



“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PJcZNLFQeH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2023

Rumors about the alleged pregnancy began after Halle wore an oversized dress to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and began sharing old footage from her “Angel” rehearsals.

The Color Purple actress has already had to defend her relationship with boyfriend, DDG. When speaking on why she’s so intentional about keeping her private life away from the public, she told Glamour, “It’s really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing. I appreciate that as I venture into adulthood, I’m able to make my own decisions. For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private.”

She added, “Mentally, sometimes it’s really difficult being in this industry knowing that there are so many opinions [about] you and what you’re doing, or what you should be or what you could be doing better. People sometimes put you on this pedestal. They forget that you’re a real human being. They forget that you have feelings, that you cry.”

Fans of the singer have reacted to the speculation, with one tweeting, “HALLE BAILEY THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO BE SILENT. GET ON IG LIVE IN A CROP TOP AND PUNCH YOUR STOMACH.” Others are choosing to ignore the rumors.