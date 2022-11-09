Chlöe Bailey Fires Back At Critics Of Topless Instagram Snap

Chloe Bailey attends as Teen Vogue Celebrates Turning 18 at The Standard East Village on October 12, 2021 in New York City.

On Tuesday (Nov. 8) Chlöe Bailey found herself facing backlash from social media critics after posting a photo sporting a blonde wig (which she declared is from her Halloween costume) and nothing else.

“you can have this for the night or for your life [shooting star emoji],” the singer quoted her single “For The Night” with the risqué photo.

you can have this for the night or for your life ? pic.twitter.com/DB4AfCEiFN — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 8, 2022

As some fans immediately began praising the new look, others began tearing her down for the semi-revealing photo.

One Twitter user responded to Chlöe’s post with, “Can I just ask, why do you have to go bare, just to get views?”

The 24-year-old clapped back with, “do you see my nipples? no. we all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. let’s celebrate ourselves.”

do you see my nipples? no. we all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. let’s celebrate ourselves. https://t.co/AitQLvS4iS — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 8, 2022

She followed up tweeting, “Life is never as serious as we make it out to be… Grateful for every obstacle because it’s God preparing me to receive what I’ve been praying for,” before writing “i hope y’all voted [praying emoji].”

i hope y’all voted ?? — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 9, 2022

However, this isn’t the first time the Atlanta-native received criticism for posting a photo or video in which she was loving on herself.

In June of last year, Chlöe received backfire for her rendition of Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good” while performing on ABC’s televised show, Juneteenth: Together We Triumph.

Although vocally alluring, her modern twist to the iconic song garnered criticism on social media, including a since-deleted tweet from the Nina Simone estate. However, Chlöe’s fans, her sister Halle Bailey and Nina Simone’s own granddaughter publicly showed admiration for the performance.

Another time the “Treat Me” singer received criticism was when she posted a video of herself singing Minnie Riperton’s “Loving You.” Many commented negatively on her seductive delivery of the song while wearing a tight purple dress, while others loved it.

The Grown-ish actress responded to negative comments at the time with, “I like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find that’s a compliment.”

i like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find ? that’s a compliment ?‍?? — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) January 25, 2022

In December 2021, Chlöe spoke with Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji. She got candid about how she has learned to deal with body shaming on social media and negative comments that people write.

“I think there was a collective of them and I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘Oh, I’m bulletproof, nothing hurt me,’ because it honestly did,” Chlöe revealed in regards to criticism about showing off her body. “And I think what hurt me the most was when I would see some post saying how I’m doing this for male attention, or I’m just trying to sell sex to get attention for myself.”

She added, “And at first I was really getting sad about it, but then I thought, ‘why would I let that control my thoughts and feelings when I know it’s a lie?’ So I kind of had to give it not so much power. I’m not doing anything crazy; I’m just loving and appreciating my body, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Take a look at Chlöe’s photo above.