Chloe Bailey Flaunts Curves While Whining Her Waist At St. Lucia Carnival

Chloe Bailey is living her best life in St. Lucia, as the singer took to social media Tuesday to share snaps and clips of her first Carnival experience.

The 25-year-old In Pieces songstress posted several shots of herself in Carnival garb to Instagram, her heavily beaded and feathered costume bursting with bright colors including orange, blue, purple and pink, with magenta and turquoise gems also adorning her physique.

“baby’s first carnival with @legendscarnival !!! had the best time of my entire life,” wrote the Swarm actress beside the festive photos, all of which highlighted her curves and the vibrant spirit of the occasion.

Bailey’s Hollywood peers couldn’t help but compliment the beauty on her look, with Issa Rae writing within her comment section, “DIVINE! I’ve never even written that before!”

Sister and The Little Mermaid star Hailey Bailey also showed her sibling love, writing, “YOU LOOK SO AMAZING!!!!!!”

Chloe shared more footage within her IG Stories, where she is seen preparing for the event and capturing a few selfies before hitting the streets with her crew.

Once outside, the songstress joined in with the crowd of Carnival goers, dancing both solo and with other beauties in attendance and even playfully slapping the bum of another.

Bailey joins an extensive list of celebs who’ve embraced various versions of the street party over the years, including Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow and Rihanna, who has attended several of her native Barbados’ Crop Over festivals over the past decade.

Bailey’s Carnival experience comes ahead of the singer hitting the road for the 2nd leg of her In Pieces Tour.