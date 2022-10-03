Chlöe Bailey Reveals Song “For The Night” Was Written About Gunna

Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks home opener game at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chlöe Bailey revealed a “secret” that many have been dying to know since rumors speculated months ago that she was dating now-incarcerated rapper Gunna; maybe they were an item at one point.

While participating in a Twitter Spaces conversation over the weekend (Oct. 1), Chlöe shared that her newest single, “For The Night,” is actually about the “Top Off” rapper.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,’” she started. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help fu**ing streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna.”

Chloë makes it clear that she doesn’t have to scream Free Gunna cause she supports in real life. pic.twitter.com/oQy3hhRpvJ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 1, 2022

The “Treat Me” singer says that she created the song following Gunna’s interview with The Breakfast Club in January, when he debunked dating rumors. He assured the hosts that he and Chlöe were really close friends. Chlöe, 24, also co-signed his remarks during an Instagram Live the following week. She said at the time, “I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling.”

The two were spotted out and about multiple times earlier this year, and got particularly cozy in their collaborative music video for “You & Me.” However, the young songstress remains clear that she, “isn’t in a relationship at the moment.

“I’m single, guys,” Chlöe said in the Twitter conversation. “Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”

Gunna was arrested on RICO charges back in May, and will remain behind bars until his trial date, scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams was also arrested along with 26 other Young Stoner Life (YSL) members on the charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.

As many were questioning why Chlöe wasn’t more vocal about “freeing him,” she stated that no one should question her support for him. “I’m a songwriter. I write my own sh*t, I get inspired by the smallest things, so, kiss my a**,” she laughed. “Talkin’ bout why don’t I say free this, or free that? Kiss my a**, I support in real life. Thank you!”

Take a listen to the snippet for “For The Night” below and Chlöe’s Twitter Spaces remarks above.