Chlöe On Comparisons To Sister Halle Bailey: “Honestly, It Really Pisses Me Off”

Chlöe was the first guest tapped for Latto’s new Apple Music 1 show, 777 Radio, and the In Pieces singer didn’t hold back whatsoever.

The 24-year-old opened up about the projections fans place on her and her younger sister, Halle Bailey, as if the two are competing against each other.

“Honestly, it really pisses me off,” said Chlöe. “I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we’re sisters. Sometimes we forget that we’re not twins and it’s like, don’t mess with my blood. Don’t mess with her.”

The Praise This actress continued, “Sometimes I just have to brush it off because people only see what they want to make up, what they want to believe and it’s like, sometimes I don’t need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn’t true.”

The sisters rose to fame as duo Chloe x Halle, and released three studio albums together. They decided to pursue solo ventures in January 2021. Chlöe’s debut solo album arrives on Friday, March 31 while Halle stars in the highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film is slated for release this May.

Later in the conversation, the Swarm star spoke on the struggle to evolve from a child star and how she really feels when it comes to the criticism.

“It’s like, if I do it, it’s forced, it’s contrived. But… I’ve come to the conclusion it’s because they’re not used to seeing me in that light,” Chlöe explained. “They’ve grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything. But it’s like, this has been me. When I perform, that’s when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It’s nothing contrived or forced about it. That’s just passion coming out. I’m like, ‘Damn it, y’all just don’t let me be. You let everybody else be and not me,’ but it’s okay.”

777 Radio is a limited series airing biweekly on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, exclusively on Apple Music 1. The full first episode drops on March 30.

Meanwhile, watch the visual trailer to Chlöe’s “In Pieces” below.