Chlöe Swings Into The Spotlight With 2021 American Music Awards “Have Mercy” Performance

Chlöe continues the performance streak of her debut solo single “Have Mercy” with a lively rendition of the upbeat track during the 2021 American Music Awards. The R&B vocalist descended on stage on a giant swing, wearing a white leotard decorated with metallic plates and accessorized with a white, extended flowing cape. With an opera-inspired version of the song adding even more drama to the entrance, as she reached the stage her dancers helped the 23-year-old remove her cape and the show began.

Once the song started, Chlöe and the additional talent performed the sensual choreography on a smoke-filled stage. As the show continued, the singer opted for a dance break, highlighted by flashing lights and high-energy jumping, hair flipping, and splits.

Chlöe attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As half of the sisterly R&B duo Chloe X Halle, the elder of the siblings has initiated a new branch of her artistry. She released “Have Mercy” on Sept.10th, branching out as Chlöe and exploring a new sound and style. The adventurous track debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at No. 3 and in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 28.

“Even before the song came out, seeing how it was going viral online, I was stunned and so grateful,” she shared during an interview with Refinery 29. “I’m just so happy people are still bumping the song.”

Watch Chlöe perform “Have Mercy” during the 2021 American Music Awards above.