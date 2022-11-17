Chlöe To Star In Biopic ‘Midas Touch’ As Wall Street Trader Lauren Simmons

Chlöe Bailey is set to star as Lauren Simmons in forthcoming biopic, Midas Touch. The Numa Perrier-directed film follows Simmons’ true story as the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and only the second Black woman to hold that position.

Simmons, became a trader in 2017 after graduating from Kennesaw State University the year prior, and was the only woman in her position at the time.

Though she has since left the NYSE, she revealed why to ESSENCE in 2020. “I loved working on the trading floor. I genuinely mean that. Even making my small amount of money, I loved going into work every single day, but I did see that our clients were institutional clients, and they were all white men. And it was starting to frustrate me that there weren’t more women, and people of color, that were in those spaces,” said the entrepreneur, 28.

On the film/television front, the award-winning soloist and newly-minted Pepsi ambassador is best known for her role as Jazz Foster on Grown-ish, the hit Black-ish spinoff. Chlöe, additionally, is set to star in the Will Packer-produced comedy, Praise This, a musical competition comedy revolving around the world of youth choirs.

The “For The Night” singer previously starred in the thriller, Jane, that’s currently available on demand digitally, and is set to appear in the Russell Crowe-led thriller, The Georgetown Project.

Simmons will serve as an executive producer on Midas Touch. A release date has yet to be announced.