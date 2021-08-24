Chlöe Bailey To Make Solo Debut On 2021 MTV VMAs Stage

While both vocalists of R&B duo ChloeXHalle have been busy with their individual endeavors, eldest sister Chlöe is getting ready to take center stage. The Grown-ish star will initiate a new era of her music career with a solo debut performance of her upcoming single, “Have Mercy” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She originally teased a snippet of the song in a short clip on social media, in celebration of her 23rd birthday on July 1.

“This is 23,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, featuring Chlöe performing provocative choreography on a bed. “Have Mercy coming soon,” she added in all caps, followed by the peach emoji.

If her performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” was an indicator of her solo stage presence, viewers are in for a sultry showcase of intricate vocal arrangements and fluid choreography. Although “Have Mercy” is only a snippet, for now, the lyrics set the tone for a booty-shaking bop. It begins with a manipulated voice exclaiming “Booty so big / Lord have mercy” followed by Chloe’s delicate tone, declaring she “can teach you a couple things.”

While Chlöe readies her solo debut album, her sister, Halle, has been worked on set. The 21-year-old took a hiatus from music to film the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid where she stars as Princess Ariel. Although both solo endeavors create new paths for each sister, they remain supportive of each other and will continue to create together in the future.

“It has been nice, even now, to see how great we are on our own and even better when we are together,” Chlöe said to Flaunt Magazine. “I think the support we have for each other going into our individual endeavors is truly a beautiful thing. It is the true definition of love.”

Chlöe is not the only performer added to the 2021 VMAs lineup. The initial announcement includes Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo as artists taking the state. Alongside the Bailey sister, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, and Doja Cat have been added to the bill.

Doja Cat will take the stage at the award show for the second time following her 2020 debut where she performed her hit records “Say So” and “Like That.” The 25-year-old musician also took home her first-ever Moon Person for PUSH Best New Artist. Fresh off the release of her chart-topping album Planet Her the “Ain’t Sh*t” rapper is nominated for five awards during the 2021 ceremony including two of the night’s highest honors: Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat, winner of the PUSH Best New Artist award, presented by Chime Banking, poses in the winners room during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA

The annual event is set to broadcast from New York City’s Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. EST. The Foo Fighters will receive the show’s first-ever Global Icon Award at this year’s show and perform on the VMAs stage for the first time since 2007. Additional performers are set to be announced before the show airs.

As the MTV Video Music Awards return live and in-person, Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead with nominations earning seven and six, respectively. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo are not far behind with five nominations each.

