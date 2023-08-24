Chlöe x Halle Seemingly Respond To Blogger Funky Dineva’s Insulting Critiques

After pregnancy rumors began circulating about singer and actress Halle Bailey, following her attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, her sister Chlöe told spectators to leave Halle alone.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out of your mouth. Thank you. Bout to get me riled the hell up,” said Chlöe in an Instagram Live video earlier this week. Many responded to the “Treat Me” singer, including blogger Funky Dineva.

“I can officially say I don’t like her. Chlöe Bailey is so goddamn lame to me,” Funky Dineva barked on a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F. “First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous and sh*t, and now you’re trying to be a gangster. None of it is f**king believable.”

He continued, “And I’m probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, and without that makeup, she ain’t cute. She never should’ve shown up on that camera with that fat-a** face without no makeup. You’re inauthentic, that’s why your sh*t aint selling.” It is noted that co-host Claudia Jordan did defend Halle’s choice to disclose whether or not she is pregnant.

As Funky Dineva went on to bash Chlöe some more, call Halle’s boyfriend DDG a “loser,” and claim to know that Halle is with child, he said, “I don’t like people playing in our face. The girl is literally pregnant. She’s pregnant.”

Speaking to a recent vlog by DDG, where The Little Mermaid star could be seen in the background, he added, “I analyzed that video. It’s one thing to have that big piece on, she was waddling and then when she went to put her arm around the girl, the dress draped over the stomach. You could visibly see the bump.”

He went on to declare that Chlöe “didn’t shut down sh*t” with her IG Live video. He also suggested that if Halle wants to shut down pregnancy rumors, then she should “stay her a** home” or show a video of her stomach currently. On top of it all, he stated that he believes DDG trapped Halle with a baby, if she is indeed pregnant.

After the Fox Soul episode went viral, Chlöe and Halle seemingly responded to Funky Dineva’s sentiments with a simple tweet. On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the Swarm actress tweeted, “Lol, people be so mad at your happiness. Get help,” to which Halle followed up with, “They need help immediately!!!!”

Although neither singer directly tweeted the blogger, many assumed that the duo was talking about him.

Take a look at both Chlöe, Halle, and Funky Dineva’s comments above.