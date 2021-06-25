Chris Brown Under Investigation After Alleged Assault Of Woman

Chris Brown performs onstage during "We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event" at The Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Brown is a suspect in a police investigation after a woman claimed he physically attacked her during an argument. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with NBC News that the alleged incident occurred after a report on Friday (June 18). Although the incident is being investigated as a battery case, zero arrests have been made.

The unidentified woman alleges Brown smacker her hard enough to detach her hair extensions. As the inquiry continues, charges have yet to be filed against Chris Brown.

For the Grammy-award-winning singer, this is not the first time he has publically faced allegations and charges relating to abuse against women. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, Brown detailed his side of the story in the 2017 Welcome to My Life documentary.

“She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn’t go from translation to, ‘Let’s sit down, I’m telling you the truth.’ It goes to, ‘Now, I’m going to be mean, be evil,’” he said. “I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F**k, why the hell did I hit her?”

That year, Brown was commanded to stay away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she presented threatening text and voicemail messages in court. She was granted a five-year restraining order.

Brown or his representatives have yet to make an official statement on the current investigation. The singer did, however, upload an Instagram Stories post shortly after the news, simply writing, “If you address bullsh*t…it gives life to something that never existed.”