Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown has accused the American Music Awards of preventing him from taking the stage. The 33-year-old R&B singer shared video footage of a rehearsal on Instagram, alleging the run-through was for the 50th annual event.

In his seven-minute clip upload, Brown is seen practicing choreography with a crew of dancers. The clip featured the Grammy Award-winning singer and his team dancing to his song “Under The Influence,” before transitioning to Jackson’s “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin,” and “Thriller.”

The performance would have aligned with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s Thriller which was issued to critical acclaim on Nov. 18, 1982.

“U SERIOUS,” wrote the Virginia native in all caps in the video post’s caption.

According to TMZ, an additional comment from Brown on the video explained, “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

The “Kiss Kiss” singer famously performed a tribute to The King Of Pop during the 2010 BET Awards. As he sang “Man In The Mirror,” Brown broke down in tears.

Chris Brown performs a Michael Jackson tribute onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Although he did not take the AMA stage on Sunday night (Nov. 20), Chris Brown still made an impact during the live televised event. The chart-topping musician was announced as the winner of the 2022 Favorite Male R&B Artist award. Presented by Kelly Rowland, audience members seemingly booed his win during the moment.

Rowland defended Chris Brown from the live audience’s critique during the fan-voted ceremony.

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” the “Dirty Laundry” singer began as the crowd began to vocalize its disdain. “Excuse me, chyle—chill out.”

Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She continued, “And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

The American Music Awards has not yet issued a public statement regarding Chris Brown’s claims.

During the Wayne Brady-hosted affair, performers who hit the stage included Lil Baby, Anitta and Missy Elliott, and Stevie Wonder paying homage to Lionel Richie.